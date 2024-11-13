BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah said Wednesday that it had fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli army's headquarters as it claimed a series of attacks against high profile Israeli targets.

The pro-Iranian group said in a statement that it had targeted the site in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, which houses both the defence ministry and the headquarters of the Israeli military, with Qader-2 missiles.

Hezbollah had already announced earlier in the day that it had targeted the same site with explosive drones.

It then later said that it had fired a salvo of missiles at another site near Tel Aviv which it said was owned by the Israeli Weapons Industries (IWI) arms manufacturer.