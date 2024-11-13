BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah said Wednesday that it had fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli army's headquarters as it claimed a series of attacks against high profile Israeli targets.
The pro-Iranian group said in a statement that it had targeted the site in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, which houses both the defence ministry and the headquarters of the Israeli military, with Qader-2 missiles.
Hezbollah had already announced earlier in the day that it had targeted the same site with explosive drones.
It then later said that it had fired a salvo of missiles at another site near Tel Aviv which it said was owned by the Israeli Weapons Industries (IWI) arms manufacturer.
Hezbollah said it was the first time that it had targeted the site. IWI is a major supplier of the Israeli military.