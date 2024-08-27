Routes covered

Launched in 2023 by Saudi Arabia's General Transport Authority (TGA), Northwest Bus Company manages a network of 23 routes, covering over 70 cities and governates. Key destinations include:

• Tabuk

• Al Ula

• Hail

• Qassim (Ar Rass – Unayzah)

• Madinah

• Yanbu

• Jeddah

• Makkah

• Taif

• Riyadh

• Al Bahah

• Khamis Mushait

• Jazan

How to book bus tickets

· Head to the Northwest Bus website: Visit https://booking.nwbus.sa/online/ to begin your booking journey.

· Select your travel details: Choose between a one-way or round-trip ticket, specify your departure and arrival cities, select your travel date, and indicate the number of passengers traveling.

· Browse bus options: After entering your details, you will be presented with a list of available buses for your chosen route and date. Each option typically displays departure and arrival times, bus type, amenities offered, destination details, and the ticket price. Simply click on your preferred choice and proceed to ‘Continue’.

· Choose your seat: Pick your ideal spot – window, aisle, or a specific row – from the interactive bus layout.

· Provide passenger details: Fill in the required information for each passenger, including:

• Full Name

• Mobile Number

• Email Address

• Date of Birth

• ID Document Details (National ID for Saudis & GCC citizens, Iqama for residents, Passport for tourists)

• Select your country from the drop-down menu.

• Agree to the terms and conditions before clicking ‘Pay’.

· Settle your payment: Securely pay for your tickets using your credit/debit card or a digital wallet.

· Receive confirmation: Upon successful payment, you will receive a confirmation email or SMS containing your e-ticket. This digital ticket serves as your booking proof and includes crucial details like the bus operator's contact information, boarding point, and departure time.

Essential travel documents

In addition to your valid e-ticket, ensure you have the required documentation for departure:

For Saudis and GCC Citizens:

• Original ID card (proof of identification)

• Original family card (for accompanying family members)

• Student ID or identification letter (for potential discounts)

• Social affairs card (for persons with disabilities, reduced fees, or special arrangements)

For Non-GCC Citizens:

• Saudi Residents: Original resident permit

• Tourists: Passport and valid tourist visa document

Traveling with children:

• Children under two years old travel free.

• Children aged two to 18 years pay half the adult fare.

• Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Children aged 13 to 17 can travel alone with a completed guardian approval form.

• All children must have a valid ID card.

Luggage guidelines:

Ensure a hassle-free journey by understanding the baggage policy:

• Allowed baggage: Each passenger is allowed:

o 1 piece of luggage up to 25 kg (free)

o 1 hand baggage up to 7 kg (free)

• Excess baggage:

o Between 25 kg and 50 kg: Additional SAR 20 fee

o Over 50 kg: Additional SAR 40 fee

• VIP bus benefits: Passengers on VIP buses enjoy a more generous baggage allowance:

o 2 pieces of luggage up to 25 kg (free) per passenger

o No additional fees for exceeding the 25 kg limit

Costs for main bus routes

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of bus. VIP buses offer extra legroom, larger seats, and additional amenities, while standard buses are more budget friendly. Here are the starting prices for some of the main bus routes on standard buses: