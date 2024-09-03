The victim, a 44-year-old Jordanian man, had filed a case against the two Palestinian men on charges of defamation, seeking compensation for both material and moral damages resulting from insults that harmed his reputation and dignity. The court ruling, which became final after it was appealed against, imposed the fine on the defendants, along with the obligation to pay judicial fees.

Road rage

The incident came to the light when the victim had been told to remove his car from a certain spot as it obstructed traffic movement. As he was about to move his vehicle, the alleged defamation and assault by the two defendants followed. When a police patrol arrived at the scene, they told the victim that he had not caused any obstruction.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault that prevented him from carrying out some activities for up to 20 days. The second accused had assaulted him by closing the door of his car on his foot while he was inside, causing injuries and swelling in the lower left leg and left ankle, which required a cast due to the forceful closing of the car door.

The accused described the victim’s psychological state as unstable.