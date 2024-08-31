Dubai: Saudi Arabia is reportedly achieving remarkable progress in its ambitious cloud seeding program, enhancing rainfall over Mecca, and surrounding holy sites, a recent study revealed.
Conducted by the Regional Program for Cloud Seeding, the research highlights significant developments in the kingdom's efforts to boost precipitation and increase cloud density in key regions.
The research team, which also examined weather patterns in Taif Governorate, will share their findings at the International Rainmakers Conference. This event will showcase Saudi Arabia's emerging role in the global arena of weather modification.
As the program progresses, further experiments are planned to build on these promising results and to share comprehensive findings with the international community and local stakeholders.