Video: 4 killed and 19 injured in car pile-up in Saudi Arabia

Cairo: A road crash involving 13 cars killed four people and injured 19 others in Saudi Arabia due to a dust storm, according to media reports.

The collision happened on a road linking Al Rayn governorate part of the Riyadh region and Bisha in the south-western province of Asir.

The kingdom's road security forces in Riyadh said they had handled a traffic accident among 13 vehicles on Al Rayn road due to a dust storm and that the mishap left four dead and injured several people.

The victims sustained multiple fractures, internal bleeding and minor injuries.

The wounded were transferred by the Red Crescent teams to Al Rayn General Hospital which said seven cases are being treated there. Four others were transferred to medical facilities in the vicinity while eight other wounded were discharged after their condition improved.

Footage of the aftermath

A social media footage showed the aftermath of the crash purportedly involving 17 vehicles and attributed it to poor visibility resulting from dust winds. The vehicles veered off the road and fell by the roadside.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has seen a string of road accidents amid stepped-up efforts to crack down on reckless driving.

In March, four expatriates were killed and several others injured after their vehicle flipped over in north-western Saudi Arabia. The accident happened when the pickup truck which was carrying workers turned over on a desert road about 80 kilometres from Tabuk city.