Cairo: Some 132,200 labour-related cases were filed in Saudi Arabia in one year, prompting more than 265,000 hearings, according to a Saudi media report.

The tally is pertaining to the cases filed to Saudi courts during the Islamic lunar year 1445 that ended on July 7.

The court issued 118,100 rulings, reported Saudi news portal Akhbar24, citing figures from the Ministry of Justice.

During the year, Riyadh led in the number of cases with 41,923 followed by Mecca with 31,238. The figures in both regions accounted for over 55% of the overall labour cases filed to the Saudi courts.

In other areas of the kingdom, 18,872 cases were filed to the courts in the Eastern Province, 7,624 in Asir and 7,622 in Medina during the same year.

No thematic breakdown of the cases was provided. Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of expat workers.

A mechanism has been introduced seeking to reach friendly settlements to disputes, which may break out between the employee and the employer, out of keenness to ensure a stable relationship between the contractual parties and work settings in the kingdom.

Efforts to reach an amicable settlement mark the first phase in handling suits on labour disputes during which mediation endeavours are made to bring the views of the parties involved closer in a bid to reach a compromise acceptable to both sides.

If not, the suit is referred to a labour court within 21 days of the first settlement session.

In 2018, new labour courts were introduced in Saudi Arabia to ensure fast-track litigation and delivery of justice as part of massive reforms in the country.