Five key aspects of his career and life:

Mohammed Ramadan, born on May 23, 1988, in Egypt, is a prominent actor, singer, and producer known for his significant impact on the Middle Eastern entertainment industry.



EARLY CAREER AND BREAKTHROUGH: Ramadan began his acting journey during his school years, earning nationwide talent awards three times consecutively — an unprecedented achievement. He started with minor roles in TV series like “The Cinderella” and gained significant recognition with his performance in Yousry Nasrallah’s film “Ehky Ya Scheherazade” (“Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story”).



TRANSITION TO MUSIC: In 2018, Ramadan ventured into music with his debut song “Number 1,” which garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. He continued to release hits like “Mafia” (over 250 million views), “Ensay” (over 400 million views), and “Ya Habibi” (over 200 million views), solidifying his status as a music star in the Arab world.



CONTROVERSIES: Ramadan has faced several controversies, including a 2019 incident where he posted a video from a co-pilot’s seat during a private flight, leading to a lifetime ban for the pilot involved. In 2020, photos of him with Israeli celebrities sparked backlash. Additionally, in 2021, his bank accounts were frozen to pay compensation to the deceased pilot’s family.



INTERNATIONAL PERFORMANCES: Ramadan has expanded his reach with international tours, performing in various countries, including a US tour with sold-out shows in states like California, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. His dynamic performances have attracted a global audience, enhancing his international profile.



UPCOMING PROJECTS: Ramadan is set to star in “Shabah el Nile” (“The Ghost of the Nile”), which is anticipated to be Egypt’s first 3D horror film. The film’s release is planned for January 1, 2020, marking a new venture in his acting career.

