Cairo: Celebrated Egyptian actor and singer Mohammed Ramadan has infuriated the family of late Egyptian president Anwar Al Sadat allegedly for ridiculing him in a video song.
In the song titled "Taurus" recently released on the YouTube, Ramadan appears in a clip holding Sadat's trademark pipe and imitating his way of talking in a fashion that the late leader's family deemed degrading.
"Why do you make fun of Egypt's symbols in this way?" MP Karim Al Sadat, a nephew of the late leader, said, addressing Ramadan.
"Why do you imitate President Al Sadat in an unacceptable way? The late leader has history to which the entire world bears witness," Karim added in a TV call-in.
The lawmaker added that he had presented a query to parliament against Ramadan's video clip, saying the affair is a matter of concern not only to Al Sadats, but to all Egyptians.
Al Sadat ruled Egypt from 1970 until 1981 when he was assassinated by Islamist militants. He launched Egypt's 1973 war against Israel. He was the first Egyptian leader to visit Israel in 1977 and sign a peace treaty with it two years later.
In reaction to Ramadan's controversial video, a lawyer has filed a legal complaint against the 36-year-old entertainer, accusing him of deriding Sadat allegedly to make personal gains, the Egyptian newspaper Al Masri Al Youm reported.
There was no immediate comment from Ramadan, who is no stranger to controversy.
In 2020, an Egyptian court sentenced him to one year in prison on charges of slandering a pilot, who lost his job after Ramadan had posted a video showing him inside a jet cockpit.
The video, which went viral online, showed the actor-cum-singer inside the cabin sitting next to the pilot and pretending to operate the aircraft in a manner violating aviation rules.