“In regard of what was circulated and published yesterday evening for a short video film depicting two foreigners climbing the pyramid at night, and then put a picture of them violating public morality, and to find out the truth and take the necessary action, Minister of Antiquities, D. Khalid Al Anani, decided to immediately refer the case of the incident and the film to the Attorney General to investigate the matter,” the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement on Friday.