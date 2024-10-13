Dubai: Found someone's lost items? Do not make the mistake of keeping it with you, as an incident at a mall in Dubai highlights.

An Arab woman, who visited a mall recently, later realised her gold bracelet was missing.

The loss was reported to the mall management which promised to notify the woman if the bracelet was found.

A search by the woman in various shops failed to locate the bracelet, which, it was suspected, had fallen somewhere before she reached the parking lot.

The mall management initially denied her request to view security footage.

That evening, the woman and her husband reported the loss to the police, who dispatched a CID team to assist her. The police informed the mall management of the situation, which was validated through their footage. The woman had worn the bracelet upon arrival, but it was not with her when she left.

Know the law It’s a crime not to report a lost item in the UAE.

It is considered a misdemeanor and leads to imprisonment and a fine, according to UAE law.

The finder must hand over the lost item to the police within a maximum period of 48 hours from the time it was found.

Dubai Police offer several easy ways to report lost items and increase chances of recovering them.

Days later, the police contacted her, revealing that someone took the item but didn’t return it to lost and found. After reviewing surveillance footage, the police identified him and brought him in. He denied having it during questioning, but when shown the footage, they retrieved it from his home.

The woman was informed by police that even if she forgives him, he will still face legal consequences, as the law requires found items to be turned in within 48 hours, which he failed to do.

The woman expressed gratitude to Dubai Police for their efforts in recovering her bracelet, stating it was a valuable lesson for everyone: If you find something, no matter how small, do not keep it.

Recovery of 80,000 lost items helps save Dh18 million Dubai Police’s lost-and-found smart system has returned more than 80,000 lost items to owners inside and outside the country, achieving financial savings for customers amounting to Dh18 million.

How to report lost items in Dubai

Apply for a ‘Lost Certificate’ through the Dubai Police app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

1. Open the Dubai Police app and click on services on the bottom of your phone screen. Then scroll down until you see the ‘Lost Certificate’ service.

2. Next, you will have to fill out a form with the details of your lost item. Enter the following information:

If you have an Emirates ID, enter the ID number and email address. If you are a visitor, provide your passport number, date of birth, nationality and email address.

3. Next, from the drop down menu select the type of item you have lost. You will have to enter which category the item falls under (for example – jewellery) and it’s sub category (ring, necklace, or bracelet). If you have an image of the lost item, you can also upload a picture.

4. Enter the ‘lost date and time’ and enter the location or pin the location on the map. Also, add a brief description of the place.

5. Select the captcha image and submit your application. Next, pay the service fee with your credit or debit card. You will then receive a transaction number, which you can use to follow-up on the case.

You will receive the certificate via email and the receipt for the application fee.

What happens next?

Once you have applied for the certificate, the Lost and Found department at Dubai Police will follow up on your case. There is no specific timeline as to how long it takes to get your lost item back because it depends on the case. But there have been instances where Dubai Police has returned missing items in half an hour or sometimes within minutes.