Dubai: An auction of special car number plates has fetched Dh69.137 million in Dubai, with the plate number AA17 sold for Dh8.02 million.
The 116th open auction was organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday.
The highest bid was followed by plate number Y1000 at Dh4.55 million, plate number V96 for Dh4.1 million, and plate number AA333, which fetched Dh3.01 million.
The auction featured 90 distinguished plates comprising two, three, four, and five-digit numbers across various categories, including AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z.
RTA employs a strategy for offering distinguished numbers through public and online auctions. This strategy “ensures neutrality, transparency, and equal opportunities for number plate enthusiasts”. These plates often carry personal significance, representing important occasions, events, or milestones in the lives of their owners.