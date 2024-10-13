Dubai: An auction of special car number plates has fetched Dh69.137 million in Dubai, with the plate number AA17 sold for Dh8.02 million.

The 116th open auction was organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday.

The highest bid was followed by plate number Y1000 at Dh4.55 million, plate number V96 for Dh4.1 million, and plate number AA333, which fetched Dh3.01 million.

The auction featured 90 distinguished plates comprising two, three, four, and five-digit numbers across various categories, including AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z.