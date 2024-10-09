Abu Dhabi- The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has started the operational processes for providing driver and vehicle licensing services to customers.

Providing driver and vehicle licensing services through Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to establish a unified, smart, and integrated system for all licensing operations in Abu Dhabi, while offering comprehensive services to customers.

Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, reassured that the provision of these services will not affect the customer experience or commitments made with partners.

He also confirmed that driver and vehicle licensing services will continue to be available at all current service centres in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region.