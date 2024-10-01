Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) - the new identity of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) - also revealed that new lanes and pedestrian pathways have been added to the intersection of Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street to remove bottlenecks by accommodating 3,500 more vehicles and enhance pedestrian movement.

Upon the completion of these projects, the efficiency of vehicle movement and traffic flow will improve by 40 per cent, and dedicated bike lanes are currently being developed.

Major projects

Speaking about the major projects worth Dh13.1 billion, Engineer Abdullah Hamad Al Aryani, director of the Studies and Designs Department at AD Mobility explained in a media statement that the first project involves median islands in Abu Dhabi, extending from Al Raha Beach Road (E10) to Saadiyat Island, spanning 25km. This road, ranging from four to five lanes, connects the mainland with Abu Dhabi Island through the median islands, providing entry and exit points to several islands, including Al Samaliya, Umm Yifenah, Saadiyat, and Al Reem, with a capacity of 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Al Aryani added that the project is divided into two phases, with the first phase connecting Saadiyat Island to the Umm Yifenah interchange, while the second phase targets Umm Yifenah Island, leading to Al Raha Beach Road, which will serve residents of Al Raha Beach and nearby developments. He stated that the first phase is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027 at a cost of Dh3 billion, while the second phase is expected to be finished by the fourth quarter of 2029, with an estimated cost of Dh7 billion.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

The second project involves traffic improvements along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20) between the Airport Interchange and the Bridges Complex Interchange, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Khalifa City and Zayed City and reducing traffic congestion at the entrances and exits of Khalifa City. This will be achieved by upgrading the current interchange (IC3) and providing a new entrance to Khalifa City and Zayed City through the new interchange (IC5), along with increasing road capacity by expanding the number of lanes from three to five. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, with a cost of Dh1.1 billion.

Mussafah Road

The third project involves traffic improvements on Mussafah Road (E30). Al Aryani stated that the project seeks to address several challenges, notably eliminating traffic conflicts on the road in both directions and reducing congestion at the existing overpasses (four intersections) on the E30 road and at several internal intersections in the Mussafah area and Mohammed Bin Zayed City.