Mid-Island Parkway

The largest and most elaborate of the projects is the 25km Mid-island Parkway, consisting of a road that comprises four to five lanes which connects the mainland and island of Abu Dhabi through mid-islands. The road will provide entrances and exits to the islands, including Al Sammaliyyah, Umm Yifienah. Al Saadiyat, Al Reem island among others, with a capacity ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.

As a result of the project’s magnitude, the operations have been divided into two phases. The first phase includes linking Al Saadiyat Island and Umm Yifienah Street, to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Al Reem Island, while the second phase connects Umm Yifeenah Iskand to Al Raha Beach as well as the E10 road, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street E20, and Madinat Zayed.

The project aims to provide service and connect development projects throughout the island of Abu Dhabi, reduce traffic congestion, and traffic volume on main roads that connect the island of Abu Dhabi to the mainland.

Musaffah Road Traffic Improvements Project (E30)

One of the most prominent projects announced by the ITC is for traffic improvements on the Musaffah Road (E30), which addresses a range of existing challenges, notably removing traffic junctions on the road in both directions, reducing traffic congestion on the existing upper four intersections on the E30 road, and some internal intersections inside the Musaffah area and Mohamed bin Zayed City, in addition to the construction of two new bridges to improve the connectivity between Mohamed bin Zayed City and Mussafah.

The project aims to increase the road’s capacity and improve traffic flow, as well as improve safety, enhance connectivity with commercial areas through new bridges, and create improvements to the upper and inner intersections.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street Improvements (E20)

Among the ongoing projects is a project dedicated to creating traffic improvements on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), connecting the airport intersection and the Bridges Complex intersection, to improve flow between Khalifa City and Zayed City, and reducing traffic congestion at the entrances and exits of Khalifa City, by improving the existing intersection (IC3) and providing a new entrance to Khalifa City and Zayed City through a new intersection (IC5), in addition to boosting the road’s vehicle capacity by increasing the number of lanes from three to five.

New bridges on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) and 79th Street in Mohamed bin Zayed City