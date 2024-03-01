Abu Dhabi: 3D videos on traffic safety are now available on Abu Dhabi Police’s social media channels and website.
Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Blushi, director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to use smart solutions to promote traffic safety awareness.
By using this technology to spread information and security awareness among members of the community, the impact of Abu Dhabi Police’s awareness campaigns will be more effective, officials said.
Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, director of the Digital Traffic Awareness and Education Project at the Directorate, said: “Traffic awareness through CGI [computer-generated imagery] videos is one of the forms of modern media messages to reach different segments of society.”
Al Muhairi added that the videos will cover various safety topics, including the hazards of distracted driving, the importance of vehicle maintenance, the risks of sudden swerving, ways to improve pedestrian safety, and how to stay safe while using electric scooters. Additionally, the videos will promote safe driving during adverse weather conditions.