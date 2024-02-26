Ras Al Khaimah: Starting March 1, Ras Al Khaimah Police will enforce stringent penalties on reckless driving in terms of impounding vehicles.
For example, a vehicle racing on the road will be impounded for three months (90 days) and the owner will have to shell out Dh10,000 to release it. Parading a vehicle in tourist areas in a way that endangers lives will result in impoundment of four months (120 days) and a release fee of Dh10,000.
This follows the RAK Executive Council’s decision to tighten penalties for traffic violations.
Other violations and penalties announced by Maj Gen Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, RAK Police Chief, include:
-Participating in a procession without permission: Vehicle will be impounded for 15-120 days with the release fee ranging between Dh1,000 and Dh10,000.
-Racing on the road without a licence plate or fake plate: Impoundment of 120 days, release fee of Dh20,000.
-Modifying a vehicle: Impoundment of 60 days, release fee of Dh5,000 .
-Driving a vehicle in a condition that causes damage to environment or tourist areas: Impoundment of 30 days, release fee of Dh 3,000. If the violation is repeated within a year, the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days with a release fee of Dh6,000 .
-Riding a recreational bike in unauthorised areas: Impoundment of 90 days, release fee of Dh3,000. If the violation is repeated within a year, impoundment will increase to 120 days and the release fee will be Dh6,000.
The executive regulations also cover abandoned vehicles and vehicles displayed for sale in unauthorised places.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi stated that police have completed preparations to implement the new regulations by enhancing awareness of motorists through social media.