Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Al Khail Road Improvement Project stands out among the strategic projects aimed to enhance the capacity of roads that run parallel to and support Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is one of Dubai’s key traffic corridors stretching from Business Bay crossing to its junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, encompassing six lanes in each direction.”

Location 1: Zabeel (between Oud Metha Street and Financial Street intersections)

He said the project aims to enhance seven locations along Al Khail Road, starting with Zabeel, particularly between Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street intersections. This includes constructing a three-lane bridge spanning 700 metres to accommodate about 4,800 vehicles per hour, linking traffic from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Road directly onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the project involves improvements of surface roads extending 850 metres to link the traffic inbound from Al Khail Road heading to Financial Centre Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Al Khail Road Improvement Project, which will be taken up at a cost of Dh700 million, features the construction of bridges spanning 3,300 metres, along with road improvement works covering 6,820 metres across seven locations along Al Khail Road, including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle. Image Credit: Supplied

Location 2: Meydan (towards Deira)

“The second site is Meydan along Al Khail Road between Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road intersections. It covers the construction of a two-lane bridge extending 610 metres to accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour, linking traffic from Al Meydan Road onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira. Works at this site also include improvements of surface roads extending 1,550 metres to connect the traffic coming from Al Khail Road heading to Ras Al Khor Road,” added Al Tayer.

Location 3: Al Quoz 1 (between intersections of Al Meydan Road and Al Waha Street)

“At the third site in Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Al Waha Street, the project entails the construction of a two-lane bridge stretching 650 metres, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour to link the traffic from Al Meydan Road onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, the project includes improvements to surface roads extending 2,170 metres to link the traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Waha Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

Location 4: Ghadeer Al Tair (between intersections of Al Meydan Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street)

“The fourth site is located in Ghadeer Al Tair along Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street. It includes the construction of a two-lane bridge extending 640 metres with a capacity to accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour to link the traffic from Latifa Bint Hamdan Street onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira. Additionally, the project includes improvements on surface roads extending 1,350 metres to link the traffic coming from Al Khail Road heading to Al Meydan Road,” explained Al Tayer.

Location 5: Jumeirah VIllage Circle (between Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street)

“The fifth site of the project is situated at the Jumeirah Village Circle along Al Khail Road between Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street. The construction works include a two-lane bridge spanning 700 metres capable of accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour to link the traffic coming from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street. Additionally, the project involves upgrades to 900 metres of surface roads, enhancing traffic connectivity from the Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira,” noted Al Tayer.

Location 6: Al Jaddaf (towards Deira)

At the sixth site, the project entails surface widening works on Al Khail Road in Al Jaddaf, through the addition of a new lane to enhance traffic flow in the direction of Deira to increase the road’s capacity by approximately 2,000 vehicles per hour.

Location 7: Entrance to Business Bay (towards Abu Dhabi)

At the seventh site, the project involves constructing a surface widening of Al Khail Road at the entrance to Business Bay by adding an extra lane to ensure smoother flow to Business Bay area from Al Khail Road and step up the traffic safety of that sector of the road in the direction of Abu Dhabi,” concluded Al Tayer.