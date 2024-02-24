Dubai: The city is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend with the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge set for Sunday, February 25, 2024.
The cycling event, spanning a 92 km journey from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM, will necessitate temporary road closures to facilitate the races.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays.
In a tweet from its official account, Dubai’s RTA advised motorists to check the affected roads and set out early to reach destinations on time.
Traffic will pause approximately 10 minutes before the race begins, with diversions in place to redirect vehicles as cyclists traverse the designated tracks.
All traffic movements at major intersections, including traffic lights and roundabouts along the cycle route, will be suspended to ensure a safe passage for participants.
Normal traffic flow is expected to resume after the event concludes and the last cyclist safely returns.
Expo City Dubai - Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. Al Nahyan St. - Global Village - Hessa St.; Al Asayel St. - Garn Al Sabkha St.; First Al Khail St. - Al Khamila St.
- Al Khamila St. - Expo City Dubai:
Al Asayel St. - Hessa St. - Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. - Al Nahyan St. - Expo City Dubai