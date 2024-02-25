The UAE Health Council, comprising health authorities and representatives from the private health sector, discussed projects aimed at bolstering healthcare services across the country, the council said.

The council discussed the latest developments related to the establishment of a unified platform for health professionals’ registration and licensing services and reviewed the project aimed at setting up a national centre for epidemic prevention.

Accreditation centre

The meeting also explored the potential creation of the ‘Emirates Council for Healthcare Facility Accreditation’ and engaged in discussions regarding the Public Health Law and the Control of Communicable Diseases. Additionally, it touched on the Scholarship Platform project, which seeks to facilitate international study opportunities in the field of health sciences. The meeting discussed the Health Cloud project too.

Attended by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director-general of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), as well as representatives of public and private health entities, the gathering aimed not only at bolstering integration in the implementation of healthcare initiatives and projects, but also promote collective work towards achieving the nation’s healthcare objectives.

Council’s responsibilities

The UAE Health Council is responsible for regulating collaboration among federal and local authorities involved in healthcare provision, along with the private health sector, to achieve seamless integration that would promote the standard of healthcare services throughout the country.

The council also analyses common challenges confronting the healthcare sector and devises appropriate strategies in close coordination with relevant authorities.

It also assumes the responsibility of evaluating draft laws, regulations, and directives pertaining to the healthcare sector. It subsequently submits recommendations to the competent authorities while actively promoting scientific research and studies in the field.

In addition to these responsibilities, the council organises medical conferences and seminars, offering support for ongoing medical education programmes in line with the overarching objectives of public health policies.