EXEMPTIONS

The ICP states on its website and social media channels that there are three categories that are exempt from late fines related to the Emirates ID card:

1. An individual who left the UAE and spent more than three months outside the country, and the validity of his or her card expired after the date of their departure from the country.

2. An individual whose identity card has expired after being deported by a court order, an administrative decision, or a judicial ruling, or whose passport is seized pending cases, provided that this is proven by a letter or a receipt issued by the competent authorities that deported him or suspended the pending cases.

3. An individual who has not been issued an identity card for the period before obtaining the nationality of the UAE and before obtaining the family book.