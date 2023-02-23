Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has issued a warning on Thursday, denying social media rumours that GCC citizens can get the Emirates ID card for free.
In a statement posted on its twitter account, the authority denies the promotional information attributed to it and circulated through social media platforms about enabling GCC citizens of to get the Emirates ID card for a fee only,” the post said.
The authority clarified that the population registry to get the Emirates ID requires fulfilling the requirements that subject to terms and conditions in accordance with the regulating decisions, “which have not undergone any changes.”
The authority also advised community members to ignore the rumour and to seek correct information from its verified channels and official government sources.