Dubai: If you are planning to apply for an Emirates ID, residence visa or visit visa in the UAE, you need to factor in a Dh100 increase in service fees that has been announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

According to an announcement on ICP’s smart services platform, “Dh100 have been added to all services under the item ‘Smart Services Fees’ except for the following: A. Citizens services (passports, issuance, renewal and replacement of an identity card for a citizen, family book services); B. Services provided by ICP service centres; Services completely exempt from fees.”

Screenshot of announcement on ICP website increase in service fees by Dh100 Image Credit: Screentshot/smartservices.icp.gov.ae

So, if you are planning to apply for an ICP service through the official e-services platform - https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/ - the service will reflect the updated fees.

What happens if I apply through a typing centre?

This increase in fees will also be applicable if you apply for the service through typing centres in the UAE, as the centres are registered with ICP.

Sirajudeen Umer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services, told Gulf News: “ICP smart service fees for services such as residency visa, tourist visa and Emirates ID have been increased by Dh100.

"The increase in ICP's smart service fee will be applicable for Emirates ID in all Emirates. It is also applicable to residency visas and tourist visas issued from the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain."

ICP smart service fees for services such as residency visa, tourist visa and Emirates ID have been increased by Dh100. - Sirajudeen Umer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services

According to Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, the service fees will also be applicable when you are paying visa overstay fines or applying for a UAE visit visa from outside the country.

“Fees for Emirates ID application and renewal, overstay fine payment and visa applied from outside and within the UAE have all increased by Dh100. For example, the two-year Emirates ID fee was Dh285, including our service fee. Now, it is Dh385.”