Applying for the Emirates ID for the first time? Find out if you are eligible for the urgent service

It is important to note that the urgent service is only available for certain types of Emirates ID procedures, depending on which category of applicants you fall under.

The service is available for all age groups for UAE nationals and GCC nationals officially residing in UAE and can be obtained for:

• first time registration

• renewal of expired cards

• lost or damaged cards.

If you are an expatriate resident other than a GCC national, you can apply for the urgent service only in case of replacement of your identity cards. According to the UAE government’s official website, u.ae, this is because the issuance or renewal of identity cards is linked to proof of residency and related procedures.

What is the service cost?

Apart from the cost of Emirates ID renewal or application cost, you will have to pay Dh150 as fees for the urgent service. As per the ICP website, this service is available at customer happiness centres, so you would need to visit one of the centres if you wish to apply for the urgent service.

Which documents are required?

You do not need to provide any additional documents to apply for the urgent service. Depending on whether you are applying for a first time registration, renewal of an expired card or lost or damaged cards, the documents required would vary. Click here to know more.