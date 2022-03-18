Dubai: The Emirates ID is the most important identification document for UAE residents and you are required to carry it with you at all times. Not only does the ID allow you to access various government services, other essential documents like your health insurance and UAE Pass are also linked with it. So, if you suspect that your ID has been stolen or is lost, or even in cases that it has been damaged, here are the steps you need to follow in order to apply for a new card.

Step 1: Report the incident

The moment you fear that your Emirates ID has been stolen or lost, it is important to first report the incident at the nearest Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) customer happiness centre. This will ensure that the stolen or lost card is deactivated, ensuring it is not misused by someone else. To find the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre to you, visit this link: icp.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers/

According to the UAE government portal - u.ae, you must ask ICP for an ID number confirmation or a copy of the lost ID, in case you don’t have one. In case of damaged cards, bring the old card with you.

To file a report for a stolen or lost ID, you must present the following documents to prove your identity:



· Expatriate residents must bring their original passport stamped with a valid residency permit.



· If the lost ID belongs to a child under 15, the parent must provide an original birth certificate of the child along with his coloured passport photo against a white background.



· UAE nationals must bring in an original valid passport and a family book.



· GCC nationals must provide a document proving their residency in the UAE.

Step 2: Apply for a replacement card

The request to apply for a replacement card can be filed at the ICP Customer Happiness centre itself. Alternatively, you can also apply for a replacement card through the ICP website - www.icp.ae, the ICP smartphone application - 'ICP UAE', or at an accredited typing centre.

Documents required

Depending on the status of the applicant, the required documents are different.

For expatriate residents

· ID card data or a copy of the ID card

· The original valid passport;

· The original residence permit issued

· A personal photo (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with a white background for those under 15 years of age and the elderly, and people with disability. Find out about the new requirements for the Emirates ID here.

Documents for children under the age of 15

· The original birth certificate

· A parent’s passport or Emirates ID card

For diplomats

· The original diplomatic/consular card/membership card of international organisations for the category of heads and members of diplomatic and consular missions, and international organisations located inside the country to be exempted from the fees for issuing the identity card.



· A valid medical report issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) or health authorities in the UAE to exempt people with disability or the elderly from the fees for issuing an ID card.



· The original agency certificate for the person acting on behalf of the customer in the event that the person concerned is not present, and the application was submitted by a third party (it is required to bring the original passport of the owner of the lost identity card).

UAE National

· ID card data or a copy of the ID card



· A personal photo (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with a white background (for those under 15 years old, senior citizens and people with disability who are unable to reach service centers and have medical reports)



· Original birth certificate for those younger than 15 years old



· One of the parents’ passports or Emirates ID card (for those younger than 15 years old);



· A social security certificate certified by the Ministry of Community Development (for social security beneficiaries) to be exempted from ID card issuance fees



· A valid medical report issued by the MOHAP or health authorities in the Emirates, in order to exempt people with disability or senior citizens from issuance and delay fees for the ID card



· The original agency certificate for the person acting on behalf of the customer in the event that the person concerned is not present, and the application was submitted by a third party (it is required to bring the original passport of the owner of the lost identity card).

GCC National

· ID card data or a copy of the ID card



· A personal photo (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with a white background (for those under 15 years old, senior citizens and people with disability who are unable to reach service centers and have medical reports).



· Original birth certificate for those younger than 15 years old.



· One of the parents’ passports or Emirates ID card (less than 15 years old).



· A social security certificate certified by the Ministry of Community Development (for social security beneficiaries) to be exempted from ID card issuance fees.



· A valid medical report issued by the MOHAP or health authorities in the Emirates, in order to exempt people with disability or senior citizens from issuance and delay fees for the ID card.



· The original agency certificate for the person acting on behalf of the customer in the event that the person concerned is not present, and the application was submitted by a third party (it is required to bring the original passport of the owner of the lost identity card).

Applying through ICP centres or typing centres

If you are applying for the replacement card through an ICP Customer Happiness Centre or an accredited typing centre, you would simply need to ensure that you submit the documents, as stated above, and pay the service fees. Once the application is submitted, it will take five working days for the replacement card to be issued.

Applying online

In order to apply for the replacement card online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the ICP wesite - www.icp.ae - and select the service for issuing a replacement for lost, damaged ID card. Alternatively, you can go the service directly by following this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/service/issue-a-replacement-for-lost-damaged-id-card/

2. Click on the ‘Start Service’ button.

3. Log in using your UAE Pass account, or create a new account with ICP.

4. Next, choose whether you are a UAE National, GCC National or UAE Resident.

5. Fill in the application form with your personal details such as your address, mobile number, date of birth, etc.

6. Upload the required documents.

7. Pay the service fee through a debit or credit card.

8. After you have completed the application and paid the service fee, you will then receive a text message or email tracking the development of your new Emirates ID. To find out how you can track the delivery status of your Emirates ID card, click here.

9. You will have to collect your Emirates ID from an Emirates Post Office branch or you can have it delivered through a registered courier service with ICP.

The application process takes five working days.

Fees for replacing Emirates ID

Replacement of a lost or damaged ID - Dh300

Application fees (if applying through typing centres) - Dh70

eForm fees on the ICA website (if applying through website) - Dh40