Dubai: Has your bank asked you to update your Emirates ID details on your bank account? As per KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations set by the UAE’s Central Bank, all financial institutions in the UAE must maintain valid identity documents of their customers. Therefore, if you recently renewed your Emirates ID, it is important for you to update that information, to continue to have access to your bank’s services.

Going to the nearest bank branch to update your details can be a hassle, but most banks in the UAE have alternative methods, that allow you to update your Emirates ID without the need to visit the branch.

Here is a list of all the different ways in which banks allow their customers to update their KYC details. However, it is important for you to first check with your bank which of the following options are being offered by your bank, to find which one works best for you.

Why do I need to update my Emirates ID for my bank account? Under the direction of the Central Bank of the UAE, customers must update their latest Emirates ID details. If customers fail to inform their bank of their new Emirates ID details they will not be allowed to access banking services such as ATM cash withdrawals, debit or credit card transactions and other personal financial services.

How to update your Emirates ID for your bank account online

Updating your Emirates ID through online banking is straightforward. All you need to do is log in with online banking details and click on your profile. Under your profile section, you have the option to upload your renewed Emirates ID or passport.

You can either upload a scanned copy or digital version of the Emirates ID, which is in a PDF format. Find out how to access a digital copy of your Emirates ID here.

Mobile application

Your bank may also give you the option for uploading your updates Emirates ID through its mobile application.

Once you log in to your account through the app, you will need to visit your profile and then select the option to update your identification details. To update your Emirates ID – take a picture (scan) of the front and back of your Emirates ID on the app. Once that is complete, you will then get a notification that your Emirates ID has been updated and approved by the bank.

ATM

Another option is to go to an ATM, which is provided by some banks like Mashreq and Emirates NBD. Here are the steps on how to do it on an ATM:

• First, find the nearest ATM of your bank in your area.



• Insert your debit or credit card into the ATM.



• Then enter your pin or authentication code.



• Select the requests or profile section, and tap on Emirates ID update.



• Take out your credit/debit card and insert your Emirates ID.



• Then collect your Emirates ID card after a few minutes.



• Next, the ATM will present your Emirates ID details – your name and ID number, and tap on confirm.

Depending on your bank, you may be asked to key in an OTP (One Time Password), which will be sent through an SMS to your registered mobile number.

Other methods