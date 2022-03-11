Dubai: Need to visit a hospital urgently but can't find your health insurance card? Well, you can also present your Emirates ID at a clinic or hospital in the UAE instead as the Emirates ID and health insurance policies are linked.

Your Emirates ID also provides the option to check your health insurance status, which means that you can find out the network of coverage of your health insurance as well as the benefits you are entitled to by simply using your Emirates ID number.

Here is how you can use your Emirates ID to check your health insurance status.

Emirates ID and health insurance linked

Since 2017, health insurance providers in the UAE had begun linking their policy to the Emirates ID of the customer, with Emirates ID card readers also made available to clinics and hospitals, which allow the facility to check a patient's health insurance status to provide the necessary coverage benefits. The move was part of the UAE government's efforts of digitising services.

The Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made health insurance mandatory for all citizens and residents holding a visa issued by these Emirates, so now the Emirates ID application process includes the need for having a valid health insurance.

According to Dubai-based Public Relations Manager, Sirajudeen Umer, from Supreme Businessmen Service, once the individual submits a request for the Emirates ID, they receive an Emirates ID application. This application is then used to apply for a health insurance policy. This is when the preliminary steps for linking the health insurance with Emirates ID begin.

He said: “The Emirates ID application is mandatory when applying for health insurance. Once you have the Emirates ID application, you can apply for an insurance policy. The insurance provider will issue you a 'health coverage certificate', which can be used to get the rest of the visa processes completed. Once the visa is stamped on your passport and the Emirates ID is printed, the policy number and Emirates ID number need to be emailed to the health insurance provider. The insurance will then be linked to your Emirates ID immediately.”

How can I use the Emirates ID to check my health insurance status?

The Emirates ID can be used to check the details of your health insurance online. Most health insurance providers in the UAE allow their customers to use their Emirates ID to view their health insurance details through their website or mobile application. If your health insurance provider allows you to do so, visit their website, or download their app and simply enter your Emirates ID number. Depending on the insurance provider's service you will then receive your policy details or be given the option to create online credentials on the platform, with which you can access the details.

If this service is not available through your insurance provider, you can also call their customer care hotline to get the details.

According to Hitesh Motwani, the Chief Marketing Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, these options make it easier for individuals to get a better idea of their insurance policy's details.

“This can be done by calling the insurer to reconfirm. Also, most insurers or TPAs (Third Party Administrators) have their mobile applications where the insured can log in using their Emirates ID to keep a track of all their covers, claim approval requests and the network of providers,” said Motwani.

When you enter the Emirates ID number on the website or mobile application, you will receive a whole overview of your healthcare plan such as:



• The benefits



• The pending medicine or treatment approval requests



• The hospitals and clinics that accept your healthcare insurance provider.

Also, if you have recently applied for your Emirates ID and health insurance, you can also use this service to find out if the policy has been activated.

Motwani explained: “This is an exercise where the insured customer can check with their insurer to see if their insurance policy is active. Generally, the health insurance card is linked to the Emirates ID, and the insured can reach out to their insurer to confirm if this is done.”

Can I use my Emirates ID as a medical insurance card?

Yes, you can replace your medical insurance card with your Emirates ID.