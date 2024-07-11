Access a digital Emirates ID while your physical card is lost, damaged, or being renewed
Dubai: In the UAE, your Emirates ID serves as your primary proof of residency and identification. Residents are required to carry it at all times. But what should you do if your Emirates ID is lost, misplaced or undergoing renewal?
If you lose your Emirates ID, the first step is to report it immediately to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), and initiate the replacement process.
While waiting for your new card to be issued, you can still access a digital version of your Emirates ID free of charge. Having a digital Emirates ID on your phone can be especially useful when applying for services online or when physical identification is temporarily unavailable.
Here are four simple ways to access your digital Emirates ID:
The ICP offers a convenient feature that allows Apple users to store their Emirates ID directly in Apple Wallet. To do this:
Download the official ‘UAEICP’ app. Sign in with the UAE Pass app.
Select 'Emirates ID' and tap on your name. You will then be able to see your Emirates ID. Select the 'Add to Apple Wallet' option.
Follow the instructions to add the card to your Apple Wallet. You will then be able to see ID stored in your digital wallet. This provides quick, secure access to your Emirates ID whenever needed.
UAE Pass is a national digital identity system that enables residents to log in to numerous government platforms and access thousands of online services.
To view your Emirates ID using the UAE Pass app:
Download the UAE Pass app on your device.
Log in using your UAE Pass credentials.
Once logged in, go to 'Add documents' and find the Emirates ID option under the'Personal' section and tap on 'Request'. After a few minutes, you will be able to view in the 'Documents' section of the app.
This option is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.
The UAEICP app allows users to view and download a digital copy of their Emirates ID:
Download and open the ‘UAEICP’ app.
Log in using your UAE Pass account.
Select ‘Emirates ID’ from the homepage.
Tap on your name to view your digital Emirates ID.
You can also download a PDF version for offline access.
For all smartphones, you can download the document as a PDF and save it on your device, this is useful if you need to upload or attach it directly from your phone.
This provides a secure, accessible copy of your Emirates ID that can be used even without an internet connection.
If your Emirates ID is expired or still being processed, you can generate a Quick Response (QR) code through the UAEICP app, which allows you to temporarily submit your ID for verification during transactions or government services.
Here’s how to generate the QR code:
Open the UAEICP app and tap ‘Emirates ID QR Code’ on the home screen.
Choose your preferred verification method:
By mobile number: Enter your Emirates ID or unified number.
By personal information: Provide your nationality, passport type, passport number, date of birth, and sponsor number (enter ‘0’ if you have no dependents).
Submit your information.
The system will generate a QR code containing your Emirates ID details.
You can also view your Emirates ID number, unified number, and expiry date below the QR code.
The QR code can be scanned by government departments or organisations where your Emirates ID is required. This serves as a temporary solution while you wait for your physical card.
Having digital access to your Emirates ID ensures that you can continue with essential services and government transactions, even when your physical card is not available. Whether you’ve lost your card, it's being renewed, or you're simply looking for convenience, these digital solutions provide secure, easy access to your official identification.
