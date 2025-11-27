New Mediclinic app marks major step forward in UAE’s digital health services

To support continuity of care, the app now includes Personalised Care Plans, offering step-by-step guidance, digital patient education and structured follow-up tools. This transforms the app into an ongoing health partner rather than a transactional booking tool, enabling long-term engagement that helps patients take control of their wellbeing.



"The new Mediclinic app reflects our vision to be the region’s leading digital-first healthcare provider,” said Dr. Sara Alom Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer of Mediclinic Middle East. “This launch is more than the introduction of a new platform, it represents a fundamental shift in how patients experience care. We are bringing together innovation, clinical excellence and intuitive access to create a smarter, more connected and more compassionate model of care.”

“The new Mediclinic app will evolve into our digital front door, shaping how patients access care in the future,” said Ahmad Awada, Director of Innovations and Digital Health. “It will grow into a one-stop super app, enabling new partnerships, smarter services and personalised user journeys across the entire Mediclinic ecosystem.”



As the UAE continues to strengthen its digital health landscape, Mediclinic’s investment in next-generation digital tools reflects its commitment to lead the industry toward a more intelligent, accessible and patient-centred future. The new app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering a truly modern way to manage health and care across the UAE.