You can complete the process by following three simple steps:

1. Download the ‘UAEICP’ app – Go to the Apple Appstore and download the ‘UAEICP’ app/

2. Log in using your UAE Pass – Open the app and tap on ‘Sign in with UAE Pass’. If you don’t yet have your UAE Pass set up, it is highly advisable to do it, as it allows you to sign in to multiple government and non-government websites with a single log in account. To find out how you can do it, click here.

3. Add ID - Under the favourites section, tap on Emirates ID and select the ID. You will see the option for ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ above a picture of your ID.

That’s it! You can now access your Apple wallet and you will see your Emirates ID pop up along with your credit, debit or any other card that you already have in the wallet.

You can also use the service to add the Emirates IDs of your spouse or children, if they are under your sponsorship.

QR code verification

The ID that shows up on your Apple wallet will have a QR code, which can be scanned to verify its authenticity through the ICP website – icp.gov.ae.

Other digital ID options