Dubai: If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to provide your Emirates ID number to someone but have forgotten your wallet at home, as long as you have your phone you can literally access the ID details in seconds.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has introduced a new feature through its app for Apple phone users, which allows you to add this crucial residency document on your Apple wallet.
You can complete the process by following three simple steps:
1. Download the ‘UAEICP’ app – Go to the Apple Appstore and download the ‘UAEICP’ app/
2. Log in using your UAE Pass – Open the app and tap on ‘Sign in with UAE Pass’. If you don’t yet have your UAE Pass set up, it is highly advisable to do it, as it allows you to sign in to multiple government and non-government websites with a single log in account. To find out how you can do it, click here.
3. Add ID - Under the favourites section, tap on Emirates ID and select the ID. You will see the option for ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ above a picture of your ID.
That’s it! You can now access your Apple wallet and you will see your Emirates ID pop up along with your credit, debit or any other card that you already have in the wallet.
You can also use the service to add the Emirates IDs of your spouse or children, if they are under your sponsorship.
QR code verification
The ID that shows up on your Apple wallet will have a QR code, which can be scanned to verify its authenticity through the ICP website – icp.gov.ae.
Other digital ID options
Apart from accessing your Emirates ID through the Apple wallet, you can also get a digital ID through the UAE Pass app or the ‘UAEICP’ app. The digital version of the ID can be helpful when you need to apply for services online, and these apps provide a digital copy that has been authenticated using the UAE Verify platform, making them secure and reliable. To know more, click here.