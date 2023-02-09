Dubai: For residents and citizens in the UAE, their Emirates ID is their primary document of identity. However, what happens if your Emirates ID is currently expired and is in the process of being renewed, or you lose your Emirates ID?

If you do lose your Emirates ID, the first thing you should do is report it to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and start applying for a new one . However, while the new Emirates ID is being printed, you can access a digital version of your Emirates ID for free, through the ICP app, ‘UAEICP’ or through the UAE Pass app. The UAE Pass is a national digital identity for citizens and residents in the country.

So, if you are ever in a situation where you need to provide your ID details and don't have the physical card with you, here are three ways you can access your the digital version.

1. Through the UAE Pass app

The UAE Pass app allows users to sign into multiple government websites with one account and get access to over thousands of services.

Additionally, the app also digitally stores all your official government documents for free. This includes your Emirates ID, residency permit and driver’s licence.

How to use the UAE Pass App and access your digital Emirates ID:

First, download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Then register on the app by entering your Emirates ID number and verify your identity via facial recognition. For an in-depth guide on how to register on the app, click here.

After you have set up your account, follow these steps:



1. Open the app and tap on 'Add Documents’ on the home page.

2. Next, scroll down and select the category Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

3. Next, select ‘Emirates ID Card’. You will then have to scan your face. The app will then add your digital Emirates ID into the documents folder.

4. Tap on ‘Documents’ at the bottom of your mobile screen. You will then be able to view your Emirates ID and download a PDF version of it on your phone.

2. Through the ‘UAEICP’ app

The ‘UAEICP’ app is available for both Apple and Android devices. To view your digital Emirates ID, you must log in with your UAE Pass account.



Once you have logged in to the app, select the ‘Emirates ID’ category on the homepage.



Next, tap on your name, and you will be able to view the digital version of your Emirates ID. You can also download the Emirates ID as a PDF and access it offline.

3. Access your Emirates ID details through a QR Code

Similarly, if your current Emirates ID is expired, and you are waiting for a new ID, you can create a Quick Response (QR) code through the ‘UAEICP’ app, to be able to conduct transactions and procedures that require you to submit your ID for verification.

The ‘UAEICP’ app is available for Android and Apple devices. To generate a QR code for your Emirates ID and view its details, you do not need to create an account. Instead, you must enter your passport details or unified number, or Emirates ID number.