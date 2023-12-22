Abu Dhabi: Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) — SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced the opening of new medical screening centre for visa applications in Abu Dhabi.
The new Disease Prevention and Screening Center has been launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre a the Galleria, Al Maryah Island.t the Galleria, Al Maryah Island.
The official ceremony was attended by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; Dr Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Office of Ambulatory Healthcare Services; Hamad Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Global Market Registration Authority and David Robison, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maryah Retail Company and representatives from AHS and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre higher management.
The centre will offer services seven days a week from 10am to 7pm and accepts both appointment-based and walk-in customers. It will offer premium, fast track and regular visa screening services.
Flagship medical screening centre
Dr Asma Al Halaseh said: “We are proud to announce the opening of our flagship visa medical screening Centre at The Galleria, at the heart of Al Maryah Island. This new Centre is a unique addition to our network spread across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reaffirms our commitment to provide easy access to our visa screening services.”
On this occasion Dr Farida Al Hosany, Executive Director of Infectious Disease Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: “The opening of the Disease Prevention and Screening Center in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island represents a significant addition to healthcare services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We at ADPHC have the health and safety of the society at the Centre of our mission, and are committed to providing the highest quality of care and services to the community in Al Maryah Island and the nearby areas. This centre opening reflects our joint commitment to delivering high-quality medical services and a comfortable environment for patients.”
Dr Khadija Al Marashda commented: “Our main driver is bringing our services closer to the community by opening our visa screening centers at shopping malls and within Tasheel and Tawjeeh centers."
"The new Centre at The Galleria will provide the community of Al Mariah Island, Al Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and all nearby communities with an easy access to our visa screening services catered with the highest levels of customer service in a contented environment,” Dr. Al Marshada added.