While Dubai celebrates, he saves lives: Indian ambulance driver on New Year’s Eve duty

Brite Aravindhakshan, an unsung hero, shares what it’s like to be on duty tonight
As the UAE prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight, Brite Aravindhakshan will once again be on duty – ready to respond to emergencies while the nation welcomes 2026 with lights, fireworks and joy.
The Indian expat, an ambulance driver with Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, knows what it means to spend New Year’s Eve on the road rather than under the fireworks. He vividly recalls last year’s celebrations when Dubai lit up to welcome 2025.
“Last New Year’s Eve, I was on the night shift, and like everyone else, I was hoping it would stay quiet. No one wants emergencies during a time when people are celebrating,” he said. “I even thought that if I got a chance, I would step outside and watch the fireworks. From our hospital in Jebel Ali, you can see Ain Dubai when the sky is clear.”
But celebrations took a backseat when duty called.
“At around 11:30pm, just before midnight, we got an emergency transfer case. The patient needed to be moved immediately to another facility. There was no time to think. We just got into the ambulance and left,” he said. “We took Al Khail Road, and as we were passing near Dubai Frame, the fireworks started exactly at midnight.”
As the sky erupted in colour and the city cheered, inside the ambulance it was a completely different scene.
“The whole city was celebrating, but inside the ambulance our only focus was the patient. We were monitoring him, talking to him, and making sure we reached safely and on time,” he said.
Thankfully, everything ended smoothly.
“Everything went well and we were able to hand him over to the medical team without any delay. That feeling knowing we helped someone on a night like that meant more to me than watching fireworks,” he said with pride.
For Brite, being an ambulance driver is far more than simply being behind the wheel.
“People often think ambulance drivers just ‘drive’, but the responsibility is huge. You are carrying someone’s life with you. Even though I missed the celebrations, I went home proud that I was able to help.”
Tonight, as Dubai once again dazzles the world with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations, Brite will be back on the road – ready to serve, ready to save lives and ready to quietly be one of the many unsung heroes ensuring the safety of everyone celebrating.
