Dubai Police call on residents to volunteer for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Be part of Dubai's iconic New Year's Eve with police volunteers
Dubai: Dubai Police are opening the door for residents to be at the heart of the city’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, inviting community members to volunteer and support event operations across Dubai.
So far, more than 1,100 volunteers have registered to assist police teams through seven specialised roles, all aimed at ensuring celebrations remain safe, smooth and enjoyable for everyone welcoming the new year.
The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing focus on strengthening community partnership and shared responsibility. By involving the public directly in event organisation and safety efforts, the force also highlights Dubai’s reputation as a well-prepared, inclusive and globally admired destination for major celebrations.
Participants can choose from a range of roles designed to suit different abilities and interests:
Bicycle teams to patrol key celebration areas
Cavalry support alongside mounted police units
Positive Spirit teams to engage with visitors and encourage cooperation
Hatta volunteers supporting festivities in the mountain region
Photography volunteers to document the event and team efforts
Remote volunteers offering administrative and coordination support
General volunteers assisting with crowd guidance and guest services
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the programme supports national goals of enhancing quality of life through social engagement. He added that Dubai Police provide hundreds of volunteering opportunities each year, giving participants a structured, safe environment to build skills and contribute meaningfully to the community.
Those interested are encouraged to apply soon, as places are limited.
Application deadline: Sunday, December 28, 2025
Duty start: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 5pm
Registration: Via the Dubai Police Volunteering Portal
Volunteers will be deployed across multiple New Year’s Eve celebration locations throughout the city.
