Dubai Police call on residents to volunteer for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Be part of Dubai's iconic New Year's Eve with police volunteers

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police are opening the door for residents to be at the heart of the city’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, inviting community members to volunteer and support event operations across Dubai.

So far, more than 1,100 volunteers have registered to assist police teams through seven specialised roles, all aimed at ensuring celebrations remain safe, smooth and enjoyable for everyone welcoming the new year.

The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing focus on strengthening community partnership and shared responsibility. By involving the public directly in event organisation and safety efforts, the force also highlights Dubai’s reputation as a well-prepared, inclusive and globally admired destination for major celebrations.

Volunteer roles available

Participants can choose from a range of roles designed to suit different abilities and interests:

  • Bicycle teams to patrol key celebration areas

  • Cavalry support alongside mounted police units

  • Positive Spirit teams to engage with visitors and encourage cooperation

  • Hatta volunteers supporting festivities in the mountain region

  • Photography volunteers to document the event and team efforts

  • Remote volunteers offering administrative and coordination support

  • General volunteers assisting with crowd guidance and guest services

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the programme supports national goals of enhancing quality of life through social engagement. He added that Dubai Police provide hundreds of volunteering opportunities each year, giving participants a structured, safe environment to build skills and contribute meaningfully to the community.

How to take part

Those interested are encouraged to apply soon, as places are limited.

  • Application deadline: Sunday, December 28, 2025

  • Duty start: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 5pm

  • Registration: Via the Dubai Police Volunteering Portal

Volunteers will be deployed across multiple New Year’s Eve celebration locations throughout the city.

