Dubai: If you are planning to visit the UAE as one family — parents and their children — there is good news.

The family group visa application allows parents and their children to apply for visas as a group through authorised travel agencies.

The initiative extends exemptions from visa fees to children under 18 years when accompanied by their parents. This offer is exclusively accessible through approved travel agencies within and outside the UAE, a senior official explained.

The option is only available when applying for the tourist visa through travel agencies inside and outside the country, Brigadier General Khalaf Al-Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry and Residence Permits Sector, told Gulf News.

UAE family group visa

The family group visa is available for one-time applications for families traveling together, the official said.

Travel agencies can now apply for short-term tourist visas, with a duration of 30 to 60 days, which can be extended to a maximum of 120 days, if necessary.

Visa extension can be applied for before the visa expires.

Tourist visa type:

Short term tourist visa of 30-60 days – can be extended to 120 days.

Group visa (for family members):

Application through authorised travel agency.

How to apply for the visa:

To apply for the visa, you would need to provide the following documents to the travel agency:

Passport copy, where the passport is valid for at least six months

Passport-sized photograph

All information and required documents can be found on the GDFRA website (website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.)

Entry visa for residents of GCC countries and their companions

This service allows a foreigner residing in one of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to be granted an entry visa to the country as a visitor for a period not exceeding 30 days, extendable only once.

It can be applied through digital channels (website/smart application).

The service is available 24/7

Requirements:

Valid passport or travel document to enter the country.

A copy of the residence permit or an electronic extract stating the profession and validity of residence.

Personal photo (white background)

Steps

Log in to the website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae

Register as a user,

Choose the service,

Fill in the data,

The data must fill correctly (full name),

Pay the due fees,

After approval, the visa is sent to the user’s email.

The residency must be valid for more than 3 months.

The passport must be valid for more than six months.

If there is missing data, the application will be rejected.

In the past, visitors arriving in the UAE would obtain a yellow paper and apply for a visa, a process that typically took an hour or two to receive approval.

However, in a significant improvement, the UAE government has launched a user-friendly website, allowing travelers to apply for visas electronically.