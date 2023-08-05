Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has announced that any amendments in residence data will automatically generate a request to replace the Emirates ID.
Through the authority’s smart channels, including the website and the smart application, customers can now modify their residency data. Corrections in personal information, changes in professional designation, adjustments in current passport information, or nationality alterations upon acquiring a new nationality can all be done online.
Also read
- My Emirates ID is going to expire – how long before my phone line gets disconnected?
- Check Abu Dhabi traffic fines with your Emirates ID, Filipino billionaires join hands for mega-project: Top trending stories this evening, July 23, 2023
- UAE: How to check Abu Dhabi police traffic fines online with your Emirates ID
Customers can access these services through the Authority's website, or the UAEICP smart application. They can log in using their UAE Pass or username, search for the service needed, fill in the application data, and pay the service fees. Alternatively, customers can apply at customer happiness centres or typing offices approved by the authority.
Five documents are required to apply for the service: a coloured personal photo, a copy of the applicant's passport, a signed request to amend the data by the sponsor, and a copy of the Emirates ID card (both front and back).
The application fee for this service amounts to Dh200, which includes Dh 100 for smart services, Dh 50 for the application, and Dh 50 for e-services and federal authority fees.
However, applications will be rejected after 30 days if there are incomplete documents or data. Applications returned three times due to similar reasons will also get rejected. If the application is rejected, only issuance fees and financial guarantees, if any, will be refunded.
The Authority added that refunds will be made to the credit card used, no later than six months from the application date. Alternatively, refunds can be redeemed through checks or bank transfers, but only for banks within the country, within a five-year period.
The Authority further noted that these rules and regulations are subject to change without prior notice.