1. UAE food traders move to limit rice price increase

India's ban on non-basmati rice exports will force UAE importers to look elsewhere

2. Philippine billionaires join hands for next mega-project

Ramon Ang, Manny Pangilinan agree to push 'golden era' of infrastructure buildup

3. UAE: How to check Abu Dhabi police traffic fines online with your Emirates ID

Explained: 3 ways to view and pay your penalties online

4. Saudi Arabia offers more than 11,000 education jobs

The targeted specialties include math, chemistry, physics, and the English language

5. UAE: Meet Emirati tailor, 84, sewing success since 1967

Mohammed Saleh Al Shamsi retraces journey of Al Ain Urban Treasure National Tailor Stores

