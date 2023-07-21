Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s education authorities unveiled thousands of jobs ahead of the new school year.
The Ministry of Education announced opening applications towards 11,551 vacancies in various specialties for male and female teachers on the contracting basis.
The targeted specialties are math, chemistry, physics, the English language, computer teaching and management, the ministry said.
Applications can be made via the unified national employment platform Jadara starting from 9am on July 25 until 11pm on July 30 according to the regulations and zones specified for the vacancies.
Unsuccessful or withdrawing candidates will be replaced with others after personal interviews are conducted, the ministry said.
Successful candidates must meet related requirements for the jobs including those for practising the profession, holding a university degree in the needed specialty, and having a domestic equivalent to the degree if obtained from abroad.
The ministry added that offering these vacancies aims to provide qualified education staff to fulfil national objectives and boost education efficiency outputs for global competitiveness.
In May, the Saudi Education Ministry announced a plan to teach earth and space sciences as part of the secondary school curricula starting from the next academic year.
The step came as two Saudi astronauts completed a 10-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The decision to teach the earth and space sciences aims to promote “students’ positive attitudes” towards the space science in line with the best international practices related to curricula ,and scientific and national criteria, the ministry said at the time.
The ministry said the introduction of the new subject is part of its “keenness to cope with aspirations and future objectives” aimed to qualify internationally competitive citizens by upgrading learning outputs to keep abreast of world changes, future requirements and labour market needs.
Saudi biomedical scientist Rayyanah Barnawi in May became the first Arab woman to go on a space stint. She joined the male Saudi astronaut Ali Al Qarni and two US colleagues in reaching ISS.