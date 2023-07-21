A devastating traffic accident between two vehicles, one from Saudi Arabia and the other from UAE has claimed the lives of five individuals on the Batha-Haradh road in Saudi Arabia.
Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz of the Eastern Province has instructed officials to monitor the condition of the eight people injured in the accident and ensure all necessary medical care is provided. He has further directed to expedite the procedures for transferring the bodies of the deceased.
First responders from the road security patrols, civil defense teams, and the Red Crescent were immediately dispatched to the collision site. The two vehicles involved in the accident were carrying families - seven in one vehicle and twelve in the other. The collision resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire.
The causes behind this tragic incident remain unclear, with local authorities having immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident.