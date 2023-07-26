Dubai: Your new Emirates ID is on the way, but you keep getting messages from your telecom provider – update your details, or your line may get disconnected.

If you have been worried about losing out on your phone connection, either because you are still waiting for your updated ID, or you haven’t been able to renew it on time, there is some good news – UAE’s telecommunications service providers provide a grace period after your Emirates ID expires, allowing residents to update their records on the system, without worrying about disconnection of services.

Here is all you need to know.

Etisalat by e&

Grace period – two months

In a statement to Gulf News, etisalat by e& said: “Please note that the customer gets a grace period of two months after exceeding the expiry date of his or her Emirates ID. During these two months, the customer will receive an SMS reminder to update the registration details in the etisalat by e& system.”

What happens if I don’t renew my Emirates ID in this period?

According to the statement, once you pass the 60-day grace period, your line will be disconnected. In that case, you would need to either visit an etisalat by e& store or use the app to renew your registration.

du

Grace period – 90 days

In a statement to Gulf News, du said that customers can update their Emirates ID at any time between the following window of time – 30 days before the ID expires to 90 days after it expires.

“That gives you a total of 120 days to complete this process. You can do it quickly and easily through the du app using UAE Pass, at our self-service kiosk in du stores, or our point of sale,” the statement said.

What happens if I don’t renew my Emirates ID in this period?

According to du, 60 days after your Emirates ID expires, outgoing services will be disconnected. After 90 days, both outgoing and incoming services will be disconnected.

“When applying for an Emirates ID, applicants need to have an active phone number to receive SMS updates about the status of their ID. In case there is a delay in processing the Emirates ID, customers can rest assured that their phone number will remain active for 60 days after the ID expires. After 60 days, outgoing services will be disconnected, and after 90 days, both incoming and outgoing services will be disconnected,” the statement read.

In case you are updating your Emirates ID on the system after 60 days of the card’s expiry date, and only your phone’s outgoing services have been disconnected, you can renew your Emirates ID on the du system through the following channels:

1. ‘du’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices (you will need to use your UAE Pass for this)

2. Self-service kiosks

3. At a du store

However, if you have passed the 90 day grace period and your line is fully disconnected with no outgoing or incoming activities, you will need to visit a du shop.

“At the shop, you can submit your new Emirates ID and, if available, retain your previous number as a new SIM,” the company said.