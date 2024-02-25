Dubai: Expect partly cloudy skies during the day, today, with light rainfall by evening and early morning tomorrow.
A new weather forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) read: "Cloudy skies from morning to afternoon across the UAE. The amounts of clouds will gradually increase over the sea in the Arabian Gulf and then move to the coasts and islands with the chance of light rain."
Based on the NCM's official readings, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.6°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am.
Cloudy skies on Monday
Tomorrow's weather forecast from morning to evening will be cloudy skies over the northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain, mostly light to moderate.
In the evening, the amount of clouds decreases and the chance of rain falls in general. The country is affected by moderate to active northwesterly winds, with temperatures dropping significantly, and the sea will be turbulent after midnight.