Dubai: Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have warned drivers against allowing passengers to stick their heads out of sunroof or sit on windows of moving vehicles.
The advisories from Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police were issued on Friday in the wake of a number of traffic accidents last year, which led to injuries to individuals who fell from moving vehicles.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said such actions pose a risk not only to the individuals involved but also endanger the lives of other road users.
He reiterated that offenders would face severe penalties under the Federal Traffic Law, including vehicle impoundment for 60 days, a fine of Dh2,000 and 23 traffic points. Releasing an impounded vehicle can cost upto Dh50,000.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police also released a statement calling on motorists to adhere to traffic rules and instructions of police officers.
Al Mazrouei said sitting on windows or sticking heads out of roofs of moving vehicles are hazardous behaviours that could lead to severe injuries, especially if the vehicle stops abruptly or collides. Such incidents can also pose a threat to oncoming traffic, leading to more crashes.
He stressed that reducing traffic accidents is a shared responsibility, which requires the collective effort of the police and the community. Many accidents are preventable and often result from the failure to adhere to traffic regulations. Al Mazrouei called for public cooperation, adherence to traffic laws and the adoption of positive behaviours to ensure road safety.
Last year, the General Directorate of Traffic recorded 1,183 violations in Dubai related to dangerous driving practices, resulting in the impoundment of 707 vehicles.