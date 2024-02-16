Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cracked down on vehicles with modified engines and those driving without license plates, imposing violations on offenders.
In line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to ensure safe road movement through modern traffic systems and the creation of a secure traffic environment, the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, has implemented stringent measures against drivers of modified vehicles and those operating without license plates on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The move was done in collaboration with the Comprehensive Police Stations Department.
Major Khaled Al Shamsi, Head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Police, disclosed that in 2023, 247 violations were issued for vehicles whose owners had illegally modified their engines or chassis without obtaining proper authorisation.
This resulted in a fine of Dh1,000 per violation, 12 traffic points, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.
Dh3,000 for driving without plates
Additionally, during the same period, 42 vehicles driving without license plates were seized.
Owners were fined Dh3,000 per offense, 23 traffic points deducted, and vehicles impounded for 90 days.
The Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah urges vehicle owners and drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and laws to enhance road safety and avoid legal consequences. Stringent legal measures will be taken against violators.