Sharjah: The Sharjah Police fined 1,392 people in 2023 for parking their vehicles in slots meant for people of determination.

Col. Mohammed Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Licensing Services Centre at the Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that 1,392 people “intentionally violated the rights of people with special needs” – by parking their cars in areas specially marked for them.

“Despite being healthy, these people are so selfish that they violate the rights of people with special needs. Genuine people with special needs are forced to park their cars far from the slots meant for them, which makes things very difficult for them,” the police said.

Repeat offenders

Drivers, the police said, committed the offence repeatedly, claiming that they could not find parking spots. Col. Al Naqbi said parking vehicles in special needs zones “is a violation of the rights of people with special needs”.

Some people park their cars at night, thinking they will move them early in the mornings.

“They are mistaken because the police patrol round the clock to check on violations so as to prevent any kind of act that endangers people’s lives,” he said.

He called on the public to inform the Sharjah Police in case they spot violations.

The fine for parking cars at these zones is Dh1,000. The person would be issued six traffic black points.

Forum

Meanwhile, Traffic and Licensing Services Centre at the Sharjah Police on Wednesday held the second Traffic Forum for persons of determination, in partnership with the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), and Al Thiqa Club, Sharjah Municipality and Sharjah Road and Transport Authority.

The forum aimed at promoting communication with the segment of persons with disabilities, and to develop police services that cater for their needs.

Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali | Gulf News

The forum was attended by Colonel Mohammed Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police; Colonel Khalid Al Kay, Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department at Sharjah Police and a number of officers of Sharjah Police and members of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

Col. Al Naqbi thanked the attendees and hailed the efforts of SCHS and Al Thiqa Club, in supporting persons with disabilities through their social responsibility initiatives and programmes.

The forum tackled several themes related to traffic services provided to persons of determination to enhance and promote road safety, infrastructure, facilities, and technical services that could help persons with disabilities to be fully independent members of the society.

Col. Al Naqbi stated that they presented the most prominent services provided for people with disabilities.

Proposals

They also listened to their ideas, proposals, and observations in the presence of strategic partners from the Sharjah Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority.

Col. Al Naqbi said that the Emirate of Sharjah places great importance on people of determination, thanks to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, who always emphasises the removal of all obstacles and the provision of the best services for this segment.