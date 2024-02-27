Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of 94 new license plates in the latest auction hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The strategic addition is expected to boost the company’s market share to 46 per cent, expanding DTC’s fleet to 5,660 vehicles at the beginning of 2024.
Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said that the addition of 94 new taxis to the DTC’s fleet will enhance Dubai Taxi’s operational capabilities to accommodate the growing demand for daily trips, ultimately contributing to the overall enhancement of the transport infrastructure in Dubai.
He added that say that Dubai Taxi is experiencing substantial growth in its vehicle fleet, notably with a 100 per cent increase in its airport taxi segment through the addition of 350 new environmentally-friendly taxis.
Additionally, this move comes in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to offer sustainable and versatile transportation choices for everyone in the emirate.
Dubai Taxi delivers a wide range of mobility solutions across four main business sectors, including its taxi fleet, VIP limousine services, bus services, and corporate delivery solutions.