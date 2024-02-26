Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality on Monday announced the launch of a new type of public parking permit that allows individuals to obtain a personal subscription for one month, covering two specific zones of their choice. The subscription costs Dh166 and can be renewed on a monthly basis.
Hamed Al Qaidi, director of Public Parking Management, said that the launch of this type of subscription aligns with the municipality’s endeavour to provide its services with ease. The initiative is also a response to the high demand from many users who wish to obtain a monthly subscription for two areas of their own selection, he added.
Seasonal plans
Al Qaidi explained that such seasonal subscriptions are among other payment options for parking fees in Sharjah City. These subscriptions are available for specific zones or for all areas in the city. Users can choose a personal subscription for 10, 20, or 30 days now, as well as subscriptions for three, six, or 12 months, which provide access to 70,000 parking spaces throughout the city.
Special subscriptions
Al Qaidi also highlighted that the municipality offers exceptional subscriptions, including a 20 per cent discount for certain categories of individuals, such as retired citizens, elderly citizens, citizens residing in fee-based areas, university students, government employees in Sharjah City, beneficiaries of the Social Services Department, beneficiaries of the Community Development Department, holders of the ‘Homat Al Watan’ card, and ‘Waffer’ cardholders. He noted that applications for exceptional subscriptions can only be made through customer service centres.