Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police general headquarters have tied up with the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah and Emirates Parkings to oversee and operate the vehicle parking yard within Ras Al Khaimah.
The agreement relates to offering services for the removal and transportation of all deserted, abandoned and violating vehicles within the emirate.
Among the officials present at the signing ceremony were Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Maysoon Mohammad Al Dhahab, Acting Director General of the General Resources Authority, and Abdulla Matar Almannaei, Chairman of Emirates Parkings.
According to Almannaei, Emirates Parking owns a fleet of vehicles fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, telematics, monitoring and CCTV alongside well-trained technical and administrative staff, adhering to the highest local and international standards, ensuring prompt and efficient vehicle removal and transport services.
Emirates Parkings is the first company in the UAE to develop a system that streamlines vehicle impoundment procedures for both government entities and customers. The setup includes well-equipped yards furnished with the latest smart programmes and systems. Data collected from the impound operations is used to train AI models to improve efficiency of the service, internal allocation, logistics and customer experience.
An integrated security system is in place, composed of a specialised team of security personnel and surveillance cameras strategically located throughout various areas and gates. Additionally, an insurance service is provided for vehicles in the impoundment yards, safeguarding them against fire and theft incidents.
Major General Al Nuaimi said, “Our collaboration aims to cultivate an outstanding partnership focused on managing and improving the transport of abandoned or violating vehicles in the emirate. Such efforts not only serve the community’s best interests but also contribute to enhancing the emirate’s aesthetic and civilised image.”