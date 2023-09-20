Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled an upgraded series of 32 smart kiosks featuring advanced functionalities and contemporary designs.
These enhancements are aimed at boosting user convenience and ensuring the availability of RTA services 24/7, catering to all individuals, including those with disabilities. These efforts align with RTA’s strategic objectives, particularly in bolstering customer satisfaction.
21 locations
These smart kiosks have been strategically placed across 21 key locations, including the RTA’s main headquarters, customer happiness centres, primary service provider centres, and various vital locations throughout the Emirate of Dubai.
The smart kiosks project is anexample of the RTA’s use of the latest technologies to enhance customer experience, in line with the directives of the Dubai government and the objectives of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme to improve government services, achieve customer happiness, and provide the necessary support following international best practices.
28 digital services
The new kiosks provide 28 different digital services related to vehicle licensing, drivers, parking, nol, and revenue management services (licensing, sales invoice, etc) and are available round the clock to meet the needs of the public.
The new kiosks provide various payment options for their users, including cash, credit card, and payment via NFC technology on smartphones.
RTA stated that the new kiosks are characterised by an automated and intelligent performance monitoring feature to monitor the performance of the kiosks and develop services continuously, which contributes to providing effective and high-quality services to customers around the clock.
RTA launched the project to upgrade smart kiosks in 2021 with the aim of developing and improving customers’ experience with digital services.
Since then, the project has witnessed significant demand and success in serving the community and increasing the level of customer happiness.
It also included an expansion in the number of kiosks and their locations to serve a larger segment of customers, as 8 new kiosks were added in 6 locations and 24 other kiosks were upgraded.