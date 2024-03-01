Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh warning regarding the dangers of distracted driving, emphasising the potentially fatal consequences.
Video clips shared by the police illustrate the severe outcomes of distracted driving, urging drivers to remain focused, particularly at intersections and traffic signals.
In a social media post on Friday, Abu Dhabi Police sternly cautioned motorists with videos depicting collisions at road intersections.
Perils of distracted driving
The police, with the Control and Monitoring Center, released video clips depicting accidents caused by distractions while driving.
The Traffic and Security Patrol Directorate urges drivers to prioritise safety and avoid distractions to prevent deadly smash-ups and road mishaps.
Drivers are cautioned against engaging in activities like using mobile phones for browsing, social media, calls, or photography while driving – which could lead to fatal accidents.
Dh800 fine, four black points
The campaign cautions against distracted driving, emphasising that it causes loss of focus on the road, potentially resulting in road blockages. Violators face an 800 dirhams fine and 4 traffic points.