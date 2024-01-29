Abu Dhabi: The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police on Monday clarified that the 120km/h minimum speed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road is only for the fast lanes - the first and second lanes from the left.
This applies to both directions of the road. Drivers going slower than 120km/h in the first and second lanes from the left will be issued a Dh400 fine for “driving a vehicle at a speed below the minimum road speed”.
The police further pointed out that the last lane is allowed for use by heavy vehicles and does not include any minimum speed violation.
Meanwhile, the maximum speed is 140km/h for the entire road (except for heavy vehicles in the far right lane, in which it is 80km/h).
The police said the goal of setting a minimum speed is to enhance the safety of drivers by obliging slow vehicles to move in the right lanes and always make way for vehicles coming from the back or from the left.