Dubai: The speed limit on a portion of Dubai-Hatta Road, in the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman and Al Hosn Roundabout, has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Thursday.
The new speed limit that will cover approximately 6 kilometres is enforced starting on January 12.
RTA noted: “Existing speed limit signs showing 100km/h were replaced with 80km/h signs, and red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers according to the traffic safety standards in place.
“The speed reduction was made in coordination between RTA and Dubai Police Headquarters, based on a study of Hatta Master Development Plan. The study detailed improvement opportunities for Dubai-Hatta Road and a forecast for future traffic volumes on the road. The speed limit zone covers approximately 6 kilometres, and red lines were marked at the start of the zone, a customary practice on Dubai roads,” RTA added.
Regular reviews
RTA continuously reviews speed limits on vital Dubai roads and relies on Dubai’s speed management manual aligned with the top international standards. In the manual, appropriate criteria and measures are identified to ensure the best rates of speed, traffic flow, and traffic accidents. Numerous factors and engineering standards determine the reduction or increase in speed, including the design speed of the road, and the speed which most of vehicles are observed to travel. It is also important to assess the level of urban development on both sides of the street, pedestrian movement, and other vital facilities, taking into account traffic volumes and traffic accidents.