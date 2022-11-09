Abu Dhabi: Traffic authorities in Abu Dhabi have reduced the speed limit on a section of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road from 160km per hour to 140km per hour.
The reduced speed limit will come into effect on Monday, November 14, and will apply from Al Saad Bridge to Al Amera Bridge, the Abu Dhabi Police announced in an alert issued in coordination with public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Traffic safety
The authorities said the decision aims to improve traffic safety, and that traffic signs have been updated accordingly to reflect the new limit.
No buffer There is no speed buffer on Abu Dhabi emirate roads, so motorists will be recorded as speeding if they exceed 140 kilometers per hour.
The Abu Police urged motorists to drive carefully, and to obey the speed limit. It added that speed reductions directly improve road safety, which is why speed limits on the emirate’s highways are reduced gradually from a maximum of 160 kilometres per hour to 120 kilometers per hour closer to the city centre.